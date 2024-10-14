SpaceX Starship Lands in Indian Ocean After Successful Test Launch from Boca Chica Beach
SpaceX marks a milestone with the successful landing of Starship in the Indian Ocean, as thousands of spectators gather at Boca Chica Beach for the historic event.
Published October 14, 2024
SpaceX reached a new milestone in space exploration today with the successful launch and landing of its Starship rocket during a test flight at Boca Chica Beach in Cameron County, Texas. The 400-foot rocket blasted off this morning, traveling across the globe and landing in the Indian Ocean, near Australia. Thousands of spectators gathered to witness the momentous event, which marked the fifth test flight for SpaceX’s Starship program.
A Historic Launch
The test flight featured a key moment when the booster separated from Starship at around 45 miles in altitude and successfully returned to land at the Boca Chica launch site. The achievement underscores SpaceX’s ongoing efforts to develop reusable rocket technology, paving the way for future space missions.
Watchers in Cameron County were treated to the sound of a sonic boom as the booster made its return. Local authorities had previously warned residents of the potential noise, which many reported hearing as the rocket descended.
Rare Weekend Flight Test
It is uncommon for SpaceX to hold a flight test on the weekend, but the event drew thousands of spectators eager to catch a glimpse of the historic launch. The successful test further demonstrates SpaceX’s commitment to perfecting its reusable rocket systems, which are seen as crucial for reducing the cost of space travel.
Extended Beach Closures
Following the launch, Cameron County officials announced an amendment to the closure of Boca Chica Beach and Highway 4. The closure has been extended until 2 p.m. tomorrow, with officials citing public health and safety concerns. Those seeking a beach day are encouraged to visit South Padre Island, where county parks provide access at locations 3, 4, and 5.
