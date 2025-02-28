SpaceX Delays Starship’s Eighth Flight Test, Now Set for Monday Afternoon

SpaceX Delays Starship’s Eighth Flight Test Until Monday Afternoon

SpaceX fans will have to wait a little longer for the highly anticipated eighth flight test of Starship. Originally scheduled for Friday, the launch has now been delayed until Monday. The new launch window will open at 5:30 p.m. on Monday afternoon, allowing SpaceX to make final preparations for what promises to be an exciting flight test.

Why the Delay?

While SpaceX has not specified the exact reasons for the delay, it is common for space companies to adjust timelines based on technical evaluations and weather conditions. The Starship test flight will be closely watched by aerospace enthusiasts and experts alike, as this mission is crucial for SpaceX’s long-term goals of interplanetary travel.

How to Watch the Launch

For those eagerly awaiting the test, SpaceX will stream the event live on their Access X account, where viewers can follow the action in real time. Additionally, Fox News will provide a detailed recap of the flight test highlights, ensuring that fans can stay updated even if they miss the live broadcast.

What to Expect from Starship’s Flight Test

This upcoming flight test marks another step in SpaceX’s ambitious plans to develop Starship for future missions, including potential Mars exploration. As the company continues to refine its technology, each test flight provides valuable data to perfect the spacecraft’s design and capabilities.

Stay tuned for Monday’s flight and follow the excitement as SpaceX continues to push the boundaries of space travel.