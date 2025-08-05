South Texas Tragedy: Family Seeks Justice After Fatal Hit-and-Run in McAllen

Tragic Loss in McAllen

In a heartbreaking incident that has left a family grieving and a community in shock, 36-year-old Juan Nava Hernandez lost his life in a tragic hit-and-run accident. The incident occurred in the early hours of August 1, near the 2000 block of South 10th Street in McAllen. As Hernandez was nearing the end of his work shift, his life was abruptly taken when he was struck by a vehicle.

The Incident and Immediate Aftermath

According to the McAllen Police Department, the driver of the vehicle, identified as John Anthony Saenz, fled the scene immediately after the collision. Saenz was apprehended the following day, on August 2. However, his release on the same day after posting a $35,000 bond has sparked outrage and a call for justice from Hernandez’s family. The charge against Saenz is for a collision resulting in injury, but the family is pushing for more severe consequences, hoping to see justice served for their beloved Juan.

Family’s Plea for Justice

The family of Juan Nava Hernandez is devastated by the sudden loss. “I want there to be justice and for that man to pay for what he did,” expressed a family member, highlighting the emotional turmoil they are enduring. While Saenz remains at home, the family continues to suffer from the void left by Hernandez’s untimely death. The community has rallied around the family, offering support and demanding accountability.

Community Support and Call for Assistance

In light of this tragedy, the family is also seeking financial assistance to cover funeral expenses. The community has been encouraged to contribute to the cause. Those willing to help can reach out to the family directly at (956) 258-0727. The support from the community is vital as the family navigates this challenging time.

