Hidalgo crash: Speeding suspected as a factor in a fatal three-vehicle crash at a major Hidalgo intersection.
South Texas Health System Hosts Third Annual Baby Bump and Beyond Expo
South Texas Health System: Free expo in McAllen provides valuable resources and information for new and expecting parents.
Table of Contents
Empowering New and Expecting Parents in South Texas
The South Texas Health System is set to host its third annual Baby Bump and Beyond Expo, a free event designed to provide new and expecting parents with essential information and resources. Scheduled for this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the expo will take place at South Texas Health System McAllen. This initiative aims to equip parents with the knowledge and confidence necessary to navigate the journey of childbirth and early parenthood.
Comprehensive Topics to Support Maternal and Infant Health
Attendees will have the opportunity to explore a wide range of topics crucial for maternal and infant health. The event will cover the labor and delivery process, offering insights into what parents can expect during childbirth. Additionally, experts will discuss infant health, providing tips on how to ensure the well-being of newborns.
Breastfeeding is another key topic on the agenda, with guidance on how to successfully nourish infants and overcome common challenges. Importantly, the expo will address mental health issues, focusing particularly on postpartum depression—a condition that affects many new mothers. By raising awareness and offering support, the event seeks to foster both physical and mental well-being among attendees.
Creating Peace of Mind Through Education
The Baby Bump and Beyond Expo is more than just an informational event; it is a platform for empowerment. Organizers emphasize the importance of education in achieving peace of mind for new parents. By understanding the various aspects of motherhood and childbirth, parents can approach this life-changing experience with greater confidence and less anxiety.
Join the Community of Support
South Texas Health System McAllen invites all new and expecting parents to join this supportive community event. Whether you are anticipating your first child or expanding your family, the expo offers a wealth of resources and expert advice to guide you through this exciting journey.
Additional Resources
For more information about the event and other services, visit the official website of the South Texas Health System at South Texas Health System.
Stories You May Like
Edinburg Accident Causes Power Outage and Road Closures
Edinburg accident: A single-vehicle accident in Edinburg leads to power disruptions and road closures, affecting local residents.
Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Child Found Alone in Mission
Hidalgo County: Child Found Wandering Alone in Mission, Investigation Underway by Authorities
Allred Campaigns in Rio Grande Valley Amid Senate Race Challenges
Colin Allred: Democratic candidate Colin Allred visits Alamo, addressing key immigration issues as he prepares for the March primaries.
Brownsville Police Seek Public’s Help in Identifying Aggravated Robbery Suspects
Brownsville: Authorities are looking for two men involved in a convenience store robbery on Southmost Road.
Human Smuggling Arrest in Dimmit County: Laredo Man Detained by Texas DPS
Human Smuggling: Texas DPS apprehends Rodolfo Gomez Garcia for smuggling five undocumented immigrants near Del Rio.
Latest Stories
Vehicle Crash in Alton Sends Multiple Victims to Hospital
Alton vehicle crash: Two men and a family of four hospitalized following a two-vehicle collision in Alton.
Traffic Chaos at Vanguard Academy’s Van Gogh Campus Sparks Safety Concerns
Traffic safety: Parents voice alarm over new traffic policy at Vanguard Academy’s Van Gogh campus in Pharr.
NFL Preseason Week Two Highlights: UTRGV Football Prepares for Season Kickoff
NFL preseason: Vaqueros gear up for their opening game, while NFL teams tackle preseason challenges.
August 19, 2025 Weather Updates: South Texas Faces Triple-Digit Heat and Potential Showers
South Texas weather: South Texas residents experience sweltering temperatures with a chance of showers; Hurricane Erin poses no threat to the region.
Edinburg Accident Causes Power Outage and Road Closures
Edinburg accident: A single-vehicle accident in Edinburg leads to power disruptions and road closures, affecting local residents.
Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Child Found Alone in Mission
Hidalgo County: Child Found Wandering Alone in Mission, Investigation Underway by Authorities
Water Outage: Mercedes’ Tiger Crossing Residents to Lose Water Supply Tonight
City crews to conduct overnight waterline repairs, impacting homes in and around the subdivision.
Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Help Finding Missing 61-Year-Old Man, Jose Luis Saldivar
Jose Luis Saldivar, who suffered a stroke last year, was last seen near Donna on February 1st — authorities urge the public to assist in locating him.
Harlingen PD Responds to Concerns Over Officer’s Presence During ICE Raids
Harlingen Police clarify their role after video sparks debate about local involvement in ICE operations.
Harlingen Residents Protest Deportations as Governor Abbott Sends More Reinforcements to Texas Border
Peaceful rally in Harlingen challenges recent deportations, while state reinforcements bolster federal efforts at the border.
Update: Suspect Faces Capital Murder Charges After Teen’s Death in Hidalgo County Shooting”
Geoffrey J. Luna is now charged with capital murder following the death of a 16-year-old in a drug deal gone wrong.
Warning: Fake McAllen PD Social Media Page Scam Targeting Residents
City officials urge residents to stay vigilant and avoid sharing personal information with fraudulent accounts.
Harlingen Community Rallies for Funeral Fundraiser After Tragic Fire
Harlingen: Local pizza shop hosts fundraiser to support the family of two sisters lost in a Harlingen mobile home fire.
National Night Out: Palm View PD Hosts Community Event
National Night Out: Palm View Police Department invites the community to engage with local officers during the annual National Night Out.
Fatal Crash in Hidalgo Leaves One Dead After Three-Vehicle Collision
Hidalgo crash: Speeding suspected as a factor in a fatal three-vehicle crash at a major Hidalgo intersection.
Murder Trial of Jose Luis Villalobos Begins in South Texas
Jose Luis Villalobos: Witnesses testify as Jose Luis Villalobos stands trial for the murder of his stepson and the injury of his partner.
Weslaco Police Arrest Third Suspect in Auto Theft Investigation
Weslaco: Jonathan Perez joins two others in custody as Weslaco police crack down on cross-border vehicle theft.
Edinburg PD Pioneers Drone First Responder Program in the Valley
Edinburg drone program: Edinburg introduces cutting-edge drone technology to enhance emergency response and public safety.
Promoted