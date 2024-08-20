Simplifying Legal Residency: No More Exit Required for Certain Immigrant Families

Introduction of ‘Parole in Place’: A Pathway to Legal Status for Undocumented Families

A significant shift in immigration policy takes effect today with the launch of the ‘Parole in Place’ program, which permits certain undocumented immigrants, specifically spouses and children of U.S. citizens, to start their legal residency process from within the United States. This initiative represents a pivotal change in handling immigration cases, potentially affecting around 500,000 people.

Program Details and Eligibility

Under the new guidelines, undocumented individuals who have resided in the U.S. since at least June 17, 2024, are eligible to apply. The program is designed to benefit not only individuals but also their children and stepchildren under 18. Previously, applicants needed to seek a pardon and travel abroad—typically to Mexico—to initiate their residency process, a requirement that posed significant risks and challenges, including prolonged family separations.

Application Process and Costs

The cost for applying for ‘Parole in Place’ ranges from $100 to $500, making it a more accessible option for many. LUPE, a local organization, has started accepting applications today. They are also providing orientations at their offices in San Benito, San Juan, and Alton to guide applicants through the process and ensure they have the necessary documentation.

Legal Advice and Support

Authorities and immigration advocates are urging potential applicants to consult with immigration attorneys before proceeding. This precaution is advised to avoid any missteps in the application process that could adversely affect the outcome.

Impact on Families and Communities

This policy change is hailed by advocates as a significant step towards fixing the broken immigration system, allowing families to stay united while they navigate their legal proceedings. It also provides a pathway to lawful permanent resident status without the previously required exit from the country, which often resulted in long, sometimes indefinite, separations.

For more detailed information on the ‘Parole in Place’ program or to schedule an appointment with LUPE, interested parties can contact them at 956-787-2233.