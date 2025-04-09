Silver Alert Issued for Missing McAllen Man with Mental Health Condition

Officials Seek Public’s Help in Locating 46-Year-Old Last Seen March 25

A Silver Alert has been issued for Luis Alberto Sandoval, a 46-year-old man from McAllen who was last seen on March 25 at an apartment complex on North 15th Street.

According to authorities, Sandoval suffers from a mental health condition, and his current whereabouts are unknown.

How to Help

📞 If you have any information about his location, contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at (956) 383-8114.

Officials are urging residents to remain alert and report any possible sightings.

The Silver Alert program is designed to help locate missing adults with mental or cognitive impairments who may be at risk.