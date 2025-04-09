Now

Univision 48 Valle Del Rio Grande
Entravision
News

Silver Alert Issued for Missing McAllen Man with Mental Health Condition

Luis Alberto Sandoval, 46, last seen March 25 on North 15th Street; public urged to report any sightings.

By Andrea Lopez
• Fox Rio Grande Valley
Published April 09 2025

Silver Alert Issued for Missing McAllen Man with Mental Health Condition

Officials Seek Public’s Help in Locating 46-Year-Old Last Seen March 25

A Silver Alert has been issued for Luis Alberto Sandoval, a 46-year-old man from McAllen who was last seen on March 25 at an apartment complex on North 15th Street.

According to authorities, Sandoval suffers from a mental health condition, and his current whereabouts are unknown.

How to Help

📞 If you have any information about his location, contact the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at (956) 383-8114.

Officials are urging residents to remain alert and report any possible sightings.

The Silver Alert program is designed to help locate missing adults with mental or cognitive impairments who may be at risk.

Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office Luis Alberto Sandoval McAllen Mental Health Missing Person North 15th Street Public Safety Silver Alert Texas

Stories You May Like

Latest Stories

More From Fox Rio Grande Valley
62°
Clear

Humidity: 33%

Tonight
62°
Tomorrow
88°
Get Your 5-Day Forecast →
More From Fox Rio Grande Valley
Win Tickets to Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance

Win Tickets to Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance

Enter for a chance to win four FREE tickets to Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance, happening April 23–27, 2025, at Payne Arena in Hidalgo, TX. Bring the whole family for a magical evening of fun and adventure on ice. No purchase necessary!

Promoted