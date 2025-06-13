Shooting Shocker: Ex-Husband’s Tragic Rampage Leaves Two Wounded in Primera

A morning shooting in Primera ends with the suspect dead and two women in recovery, spotlighting the urgent need for abuse awareness.

In a chilling incident that has left the community reeling, Primera authorities are investigating an early morning shooting inside a residence that has resulted in the death of the suspect and injuries to two victims. The shocking event unfolded around 8:30 a.m. when police responded to reports of a shooting involving a mother and her daughter. The suspect, identified as 47-year-old Omar Molina, allegedly entered the home through the back door, leading to a struggle with his ex-wife and stepdaughter, both of whom were injured before Molina turned the gun on himself.

Domestic Turmoil and Tragic Outcomes

Molina’s tragic actions have left many questions unanswered. Authorities confirmed that the woman and her 14-year-old daughter were shot in the leg and foot, respectively, and managed to barricade themselves inside the home to avoid further harm. This act of desperation allowed them to survive until police arrived on the scene. Molina, however, succumbed to a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The incident has drawn attention to Molina’s troubling past. In January, he faced several charges, including indecency with a minor and sexual assault of a minor, involving his stepdaughter. This history raises concerns about the possible motivations behind his drastic actions on the day of the shooting. As investigations continue, authorities have yet to confirm whether these pending charges directly contributed to the violent episode.

Community Response and Support

The local community, meanwhile, is rallying around the victims. Both the mother and her daughter are currently recovering at a local hospital. Upon their release, they will receive counseling support to aid in their emotional and psychological recovery. Metro Police Chief James Harris emphasized that Molina was not residing at the home at the time of the incident, a detail that underscores the unpredictable nature of domestic violence situations.

In light of these events, local organizations are emphasizing the importance of vigilance and awareness regarding signs of abuse. The Children’s Advocacy Center has issued a reminder for parents to remain alert to behavioral changes in their children, which may indicate underlying issues. Notable red flags include reluctance to visit certain individuals, secretive behavior, and suspicious phone content. Residents of Cameron and Willacy County are encouraged to contact the Children’s Advocacy Center for assistance at 956-361-3313.

Authorities and Resources

As the investigation unfolds, more police units have arrived at the scene to gather evidence and determine the sequence of events that led to this tragic outcome. The Primera Police Department continues to work diligently to provide answers to a community seeking understanding and closure.

