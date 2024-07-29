Shooting in Alton Under Investigation by Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a shooting incident that occurred at 5:20pm Sunday the city of Alton. Authorities have reported that one suspect was shot in the leg and sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

Details of the Incident

According to the initial reports, a vehicle was found with multiple bullet holes, indicating a potentially intense confrontation. At this time, two individuals have been taken into custody as part of the ongoing investigation.

Eyewitness Account

Roxanne Reyna, the mother of one of the suspects, expressed her concerns and hopes for the investigation. “I’m just worried. And I hope that the cameras and everything show that my son is not the one that had the gun. And I hope, you know, they arrest the people that did do it. And that shot my car and shot my son and my husband,” Reyna stated.

Investigation Status

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting. They have requested that anyone with information about the incident come forward and make a report by calling 956-668-8477.

Community Involvement

The Sheriff’s Office emphasizes the importance of community assistance in resolving cases like this. They urge residents to report any suspicious activities or provide information that could help in the investigation.