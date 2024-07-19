Senator Tim Kaine and CBP Officials Tour Brownsville to Tackle Fentanyl Crisis

Senator Tim Kaine Visits Brownsville to Combat Fentanyl Smuggling

Inspecting Anti-Fentanyl Measures

Today, U.S. Senator Tim Kaine, alongside Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials and local leaders, toured the Brownsville port of entry. The purpose of the visit was to inspect the technology and security measures being implemented to prevent fentanyl smuggling and, consequently, reduce deaths caused by this synthetic opioid.

“U.S. drug overdoses went down from 2022 to 2023, but not enough,” Kaine said. “In Virginia, they went down, but not enough. And there’s a lot more we can do. And folks here at the frontline are trying to make it happen.”

Progress and Challenges

CBP data shows that the total number of narcotics seizures in June has decreased compared to the same period in previous years. Senator Kaine highlighted that new technology is being tested at Brownsville’s ports of entry to combat the smuggling of fentanyl and other opioids.

“I wanted to come because, you know, we’re doing investments, especially in technology investments, but I hadn’t really seen them in action,” Kaine remarked. “And that’s certainly what I heard from CBP folks, which is we’re proud of the new technologies. But can Congress do more? Can you appropriate more for both personnel but also for the technology?”

Future Meetings

Tomorrow, the Democratic senator from Virginia is scheduled to meet with Border Patrol and Mexican consulate officials. Additionally, he will visit Catholic Charities in McAllen to further discuss strategies for combating fentanyl smuggling. These meetings aim to strengthen collaboration and enhance efforts to address the opioid crisis.

Senator Kaine’s visit underscores the importance of federal support in equipping frontline officers with the tools and resources they need to effectively combat drug smuggling. The integration of advanced technology at border checkpoints is a critical component of these efforts, promising to enhance detection capabilities and prevent the flow of illegal substances into the country.

Community Impact

The fight against fentanyl smuggling is not just a border issue but a nationwide concern. The efforts being made in Brownsville serve as a model for other regions facing similar challenges. By investing in technology and personnel, the goal is to create a more secure border and reduce the devastating impact of opioid addiction on communities across the United States.

Senator Kaine’s visit highlights the ongoing battle against the opioid crisis and the need for continued vigilance and innovation in drug enforcement strategies.