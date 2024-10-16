Senator John Cornyn Hosts Roundtable on Protecting Judges from Threats; Legislation to Bolster Judicial Security Moves Forward

U.S. Senator John Cornyn visited Brownsville, Texas, today to host a roundtable discussion with local and state judges, focusing on the increasing threats against members of the judiciary. The meeting, held as part of his effort to promote the Countering Threats and Attacks Against Judges Act, comes at a critical time as judges nationwide continue to face escalating security concerns.

The Legislation

Passed in June, the legislation seeks to enhance protections for more than 30,000 judges across the country, offering a critical layer of security to court officials and personnel. Between 2018 and 2023, Texas alone saw 522 threats, 29 assaults, and 68 bomb threats against its court officials. Senator Cornyn emphasized the importance of the act, urging participants to push for its adoption by the House of Representatives.

“I would encourage you to talk to your member of the House and get them to encourage the speaker to schedule this for a vote,” Cornyn urged.

A Judge’s Survival Story

At the roundtable, Travis County Judge Julie Kocurek shared her harrowing experience of surviving an assassination attempt in 2015. Her attacker, Chimene Onyeri, was on trial at the time and obtained her personal information through a simple Google search. Kocurek described how, within 72 hours, Onyeri had access to her home address, phone number, and details about her cars.

“Within 72 hours, he had my home phone number, home address, private home phone number, and photos of the makes, models, and license plate numbers of all our cars,” Kocurek shared.

Kocurek was shot four times outside her home in front of her then 15-year-old son, an event that left her severely injured and resulted in the loss of her left index finger. Her recovery included 30 surgeries and a year of intense physical therapy.

“He thought I was going to die in front of him,” Kocurek recounted. “He told me goodbye, and I told him I loved him.”

Onyeri is currently serving a life sentence for his crimes.

Push for Enhanced Security

Judges attending the roundtable called for additional security measures, including eligibility for darker tint on their car windows and the availability of personal security. Many echoed concerns about the vulnerability judges face daily, both in court and in their private lives.

Next Steps for the Bill

While the Countering Threats and Attacks Against Judges Act has already passed in the Senate, its final steps include a vote in the House before being signed into law by the President. Senator Cornyn expressed confidence that the bill would move forward following the election season.