Search for Missing Mother Suzanne Simpson Turns to Recovery as Husband Faces Charges
Authorities believe they will find the body of Suzanne Simpson at a landfill as her husband faces multiple charges, including assault and unlawful restraint.
Published October 17, 2024
The search for 52-year-old Suzanne Simpson, who went missing on the night of October 6th near Trinity University in San Antonio, has now shifted to a recovery effort. Bexar County authorities believe they will find her body in a landfill, following new developments in the investigation. Simpson’s disappearance has left her family and community searching for answers, while her husband, Brett Simpson, remains in custody.
Investigation Leads to Landfill
Authorities announced that their investigation has pointed them to a landfill as the likely location where Suzanne Simpson’s remains will be found. The case, which began as a search for a missing person, has taken a grim turn as Bexar County officials now work to recover her body.
Suzanne was last seen the night of her disappearance near Trinity University, and concern for her well-being has grown as more details about her case come to light.
Husband Arrested on Multiple Charges
Brett Simpson, Suzanne’s husband, is currently behind bars on a range of serious charges, including assault and unlawful restraint. According to investigators, the couple was involved in a physical altercation the night Suzanne disappeared. Brett also faces federal charges for owning a short-barreled rifle, a crime that adds to the severity of his situation.
The couple’s neighbor revealed that tension had been building between the two, culminating in the altercation that occurred just before Suzanne was last seen.
Timeline of Events
Suzanne was reported missing by her husband, Brett Simpson, shortly after her disappearance on October 6th. However, as investigators dug deeper into the circumstances surrounding her case, attention quickly turned to Brett as a person of interest. Authorities believe that the physical altercation between the couple may have played a critical role in Suzanne’s disappearance and potential death.
Brett Simpson is currently being held on a $2 million bond as the investigation continues.
Recovery Effort and Legal Proceedings
As the search for Suzanne turns into a recovery mission, authorities are focusing their efforts on the landfill site, hoping to bring closure to her family. Meanwhile, Brett Simpson’s legal troubles are mounting, with his current charges carrying severe consequences.
The case has captured the attention of the San Antonio community, with many wondering how this tragic situation will unfold. For Suzanne’s loved ones, the focus now shifts to finding her and seeking justice for her untimely disappearance.
As the investigation progresses, more details are expected to emerge, shedding light on what exactly transpired on the night of October 6th and what led to the tragic circumstances that now surround Suzanne Simpson’s case.
