School Mergers on the Horizon: Brownsville ISD Eyes Cost-Cutting Measures

Brownsville ISD Mulls Over School Consolidations Amid Budget Challenges

The Brownsville Independent School District (BISD) is currently holding discussions with community members about the potential consolidation of schools, in light of a $20 million budget deficit. Interim Superintendent Hazel Chavez has identified Cromack, Castañeda, Garza, Southmost, and Morningside Elementary Schools as candidates for possible merging.

According to Chavez, each consolidation could save the district approximately $1 million. “One of the big benefits is that we have guaranteed that they will have as many or more extracurricular programs,” she stated, emphasizing the importance of afterschool programming and extracurricular enrichment programs for students.

The district plans to conduct three more meetings with the community before making a final decision, which could be announced as early as next month. The potential school consolidations are seen as a crucial step in addressing the financial shortfall while maintaining, or even enhancing, the quality of education and programs offered to students.

