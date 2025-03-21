San Benito Police Searching for Armed Suspect in Thursday Night Shooting

Authorities Urge Public to Stay Alert and Report Information

San Benito police are actively searching for Oscar Rodarte, who is wanted in connection with a shooting that left a 32-year-old man in critical condition.

The incident occurred last Thursday on the 1800 block of East Business 77. According to officials, Rodarte is considered armed and dangerous, and members of the public are urged not to approach him.

Victim Remains Hospitalized

Authorities have not released the identity of the victim, who remains in critical condition. The motive behind the shooting is still under investigation.

Call for Public Assistance

Anyone with information about Oscar Rodarte’s whereabouts is asked to contact:

📞 San Benito Police Department at (956) 361-3880

All tips can be kept anonymous, and law enforcement is stressing the importance of community vigilance in locating the suspect.