San Benito Police Search for Porch Pirate Caught on Camera
Suspect seen loading stolen package into white Toyota Camry; police seek public’s help in identification.
San Benito police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect caught on surveillance footage stealing a package from a resident’s porch.
The video shows the man placing the stolen item into the trunk of a white Toyota Camry before getting into the passenger seat and driving away. Investigators believe the suspect may be working with an accomplice.
Ongoing Investigation
The theft occurred in a residential neighborhood, and authorities are now reviewing footage and canvassing the area for additional leads.
“These types of crimes are not only frustrating for victims—they impact the entire neighborhood,” said a San Benito PD spokesperson.
Help Police Identify the Suspect
📞 If you recognize the man or the vehicle involved, contact San Benito Police Department at (956) 361-3880.
All tips can remain anonymous. Residents are also encouraged to report suspicious activity and secure their deliveries using smart lockboxes or by requesting alternate delivery locations.
Edinburg Family Devastated by Flooding Struggles to Rebuild Home
Silva family of six lost everything after floodwaters filled their home; residents await county assistance for drainage.
San Benito Offers Free Cleanup Services for Residents Affected by Flooding
Public Works Department providing drop-off sites and assistance for disposal of flood-damaged items through the week.
Cesar Chavez March Rescheduled Due to Storm
LUPE’s 22nd annual march in San Juan now set for Saturday, April 26th due to recent flooding.
Selecting the Best Grades of Meat
Join Efren Salinas and BBQ expert ArnieTex as they explore the different grades of meat and how to choose the best cuts for your grilling needs.
Power Issues Delay Flights at Brownsville-SPI Airport; Travelers Urged to Check with Airlines
Outages caused delays and a flight diversion; BPUB working to resolve ongoing energy problems.
Rigoberto Reséndez Jr. Found Guilty in 25-Year-Old Murder Case
Jury convicts Reséndez of aggravated assault in 2000 killing of Alfredo Ontiveros; sentencing set for next Tuesday.
ICE Agents Detain Two in McAllen During Multi-Agency Operation
Pharr PD, Border Patrol, and HSI seen at Jackson and Hackberry; details pending from federal authorities.
Edinburg Man Arraigned After Threatening Nine People with Gun
Moisés Isaiah Rodriguez faces multiple charges and $625K bond; federal prosecution under review.
Woman Hospitalized After Crash Involving DPS Trooper in Edinburg
Accident at McColl and Canton Road leaves pedestrian with minor injuries; DPS trooper uninjured.
Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office Searching for Man Wanted on Child Endangerment Charges
Authorities urge public to help locate 27-year-old Jonathan Rodriguez; tips can be submitted anonymously.
Rare Agricultural Beetle Intercepted at Veterans International Bridge
CBP agents discover Diabrotica genus pest in palm foliage shipment; species intercepted for first time at U.S.-Mexico border.
19-Year-Old Arrested After Threatening Nine People with Gun in Edinburg
Moisés Isaiah Rodriguez faces multiple charges after canal chase; linked to prior incident that triggered hospital lockdown.
DPS Warns Drivers: Ignoring Flood Barricades Could Cost You $2,000 or Jail Time
Officials urge Rio Grande Valley motorists to follow barricades as high water continues to pose danger on local roads.
TxDOT Repairs Guardrail Damaged in Penitas 18-Wheeler Crash
Eastbound Highway 83 connector fully reopened after semi-trailer plowed through barrier earlier this week.
Second Arrest Made in Deadly Edcouch Smuggling Case That Killed Woman and Child
Vincent Garcia Jr. and Jose Alexis Baeza-Combaluzier face life sentences or death penalty for fatal canal crash during smuggling attempt.
Pharr Man Charged in Federal Child Porn Case
A 26-year-old Pharr man, Carlo Ivan Hurtado, is facing federal child pornography charges and could face up to 30 years in federal prison, if convicted.
Palmview Drug and Weapons Bust Nets Four Arrests, Including Fugitive
AK-47, hundreds of rounds of ammo, and multiple drugs seized in DPS-led operation; all suspects booked into Hidalgo County Jail.
South Padre Island Organization Urges Community to Donate Christmas Trees for Sea Turtle Conservation
Local group harnesses the power of repurposing Christmas trees to save sand dunes and protect sea turtles
Pharr’s New Year Celebration: Spectacular Ball Drop to Usher in 2025
Downtown Pharr to host grand end-of-year party featuring food, entertainment, and an iconic ball drop
Jimmy Carter: From Peanut Farmer to Peacemaker, the Legacy of the 39th US President
Former President Jimmy Carter, who brokered historic peace talks and won a Nobel Prize, dies at 100
Unveiling Health Risks: Cooking Oils, Urinary Habits, and Raw Milk
New studies highlight potential health risks linked to cooking oils, holding in urine, and consuming raw milk.
Human Smuggling Crisis in the Rio Grande Valley: A Deeper Look
The Texas DPS takes decisive action against human smuggling across the Rio Grande Valley, with penalties intensifying for those involved.
Knapp Medical Center Unveils Advanced DaVinci XI Robotic Surgical System
Newly introduced robotic surgical system promises enhanced patient safety and minimized pain during surgeries.
Donation Effort Underway in Pharr to Help Flood Victims
Volunteers collecting essential supplies through noon tomorrow at East Old 83 donation site
Win Tickets to Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance
Enter for a chance to win four FREE tickets to Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance, happening April 23–27, 2025, at Payne Arena in Hidalgo, TX. Bring the whole family for a magical evening of fun and adventure on ice. No purchase necessary!
Sizzle and Serve: Unlocking the Secrets to Flavorful Fajitas
Discover the culinary secrets to preparing perfect fajitas, from slicing techniques to achieving the ideal marinade for a flavorful experience.
Man Arrested for Aggravated Robbery at Alton Hardware Store
Kyle Fernandez allegedly used threatening note and claimed he had a gun during mid-day heist at Los Pinos Hardware; cash recovered, case under investigation.
Two Teens Charged in Separate Firearm-Related Incidents in McAllen, Police Seize Modified Guns
McAllen police arrested two teenagers in possession of firearms, including a fully automatic Glock with a switch, following reports of terroristic threats and weapon disturbances.
Super Bowl 59: Eagles Dominate Chiefs in Stunning 40-22 Victory
Philadelphia steamrolls Kansas City as Cooper Dejean scores on his birthday; Kendrick Lamar delivers a halftime show to remember.
