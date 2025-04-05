Now

San Benito Police Search for Porch Pirate Caught on Camera

Suspect seen loading stolen package into white Toyota Camry; police seek public’s help in identification.

By Andrea Lopez
Published April 05 2025

Authorities Seek Help Identifying Package Theft Suspect Seen Fleeing in White Toyota Camry

San Benito police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect caught on surveillance footage stealing a package from a resident’s porch.

The video shows the man placing the stolen item into the trunk of a white Toyota Camry before getting into the passenger seat and driving away. Investigators believe the suspect may be working with an accomplice.

Ongoing Investigation

The theft occurred in a residential neighborhood, and authorities are now reviewing footage and canvassing the area for additional leads.

“These types of crimes are not only frustrating for victims—they impact the entire neighborhood,” said a San Benito PD spokesperson.

Help Police Identify the Suspect

📞 If you recognize the man or the vehicle involved, contact San Benito Police Department at (956) 361-3880.

All tips can remain anonymous. Residents are also encouraged to report suspicious activity and secure their deliveries using smart lockboxes or by requesting alternate delivery locations.

