San Benito PD Honors Fallen Officer Lieutenant Milton Resendez One Year After His Death

Today marks the one-year anniversary of the tragic death of Lieutenant Milton Resendez of the San Benito Police Department, who was killed in the line of duty during a high-speed chase. Resendez’s colleagues and community members gathered to honor his memory and his nearly three decades of service to the department.

Remembering a Dedicated Officer

Lieutenant Milton Resendez was remembered fondly by those who worked alongside him, with his colleagues describing him as a humble and dedicated public servant. San Benito Police Department has dedicated a memorial wall in his honor, allowing the community and fellow officers to pay their respects.

“Milton left a huge impact on all of us,” said one of his colleagues. “He wasn’t just an officer; he was a wonderful person who loved his community and his dogs.”

Honoring His Legacy

In addition to the memorial wall, Officer Lara, a fellow colleague of Resendez, proposed creating an ofrenda in his memory, aligning with the upcoming Dia de los Muertos celebrations. This gesture provides another way for the department and community to remember their fallen friend and colleague.

“Everything that happens to your department, you hear about officers losing their lives in the line of duty, but you never think it’s going to happen to you,” shared another officer. “When it does, it leaves a profound impact.”

Justice for Resendez

Those responsible for Lieutenant Resendez’s death, Rodrigo Axel Espinosa Valdez and Roger Martinez Jr., remain in Cameron County Jail on capital murder charges. The tragic event still resonates with the department, as they continue to seek justice for their fallen colleague.

A Community in Mourning

Resendez’s passing comes just weeks after the death of another local law enforcement officer, Cameron County Precinct 1 Constable Ruben Garcia, who was killed when his unit was struck by an intoxicated driver. The loss of two officers in such a short span has deeply affected the law enforcement community in the Rio Grande Valley.

As the San Benito Police Department continues to mourn, they remain dedicated to preserving Resendez’s memory and honoring his years of service and dedication to both his department and the community he loved.

Lieutenant Milton Resendez will always be remembered as a kind-hearted public servant who left an indelible mark on the San Benito community.