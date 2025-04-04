Now

San Benito Offers Free Cleanup Services for Residents Affected by Flooding

Public Works Department providing drop-off sites and assistance for disposal of flood-damaged items through the week.

By Andrea Lopez
• Fox Rio Grande Valley
Published April 04 2025

San Benito Offers Free Cleanup Services for Residents Affected by Flooding

City Encourages Residents to Drop Off Flood-Damaged Items Through the End of the Week

In response to recent flooding that damaged homes and neighborhoods, the San Benito Public Works Department is stepping in to help residents dispose of ruined belongings at no cost.

Residents can drop off flood-damaged furniture, brush, and other items at the city’s designated trash bins through the end of this week.

Drop-Off Hours and Locations

The drop-off sites are open daily from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. to accommodate households affected by high water.

For those without access to transportation, the city is offering help.

📞 Call (956) 361-2800 to request pickup assistance from the Public Works team.

Helping the Community Recover

City officials say the cleanup initiative is part of San Benito’s commitment to helping residents recover quickly and safely after the storms.

“We understand the emotional and financial toll flooding takes on families,” said a city spokesperson. “This is one way we can ease that burden.”

Residents are encouraged to separate large items and debris and follow any guidelines posted at the drop-off locations.

