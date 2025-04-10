Now

San Benito Man Arrested for Mail Theft, Caught Hiding in Santa Rosa Attic

Jonathan Rangel Meza faces two warrants after being captured on surveillance stealing packages from local homes.

By Andrea Lopez
• Fox Rio Grande Valley
Published April 10 2025

A San Benito man is behind bars after being arrested on two mail theft warrants tied to a string of package thefts in the area.

Jonathan Rangel Meza was caught on surveillance footage taking packages from the front porches of multiple homes, according to investigators.

Located Hiding in Santa Rosa Attic

San Benito police, acting on a tip, found Meza hiding in the attic of a residence in Santa Rosa. He was taken into custody without incident and is now awaiting arraignment.

Authorities say more charges may follow as the investigation continues.

📞 Anyone who believes they may have been a victim is urged to contact the San Benito Police Department at (956) 361-3880.

