San Benito CISD Holds Active Shooter Training for Rapid Response

In response to the increasing number of active shooter incidents across the country, authorities are implementing enhanced security and safety protocols in school districts. This morning, San Benito officials conducted an active shooter simulation to train first responders. Our reporter, Alondra De Hoyos, was on-site to provide the full story.

Simulation Details

San Benito CISD officials emphasized the importance of rapid response times during an active shooter situation. The school district hosted a multi-agency first responders training simulation to develop and refine effective strategies. Tony Flores, the district’s director of safety and security, highlighted the annual exercise’s significance in fostering collaboration and preparedness.

“What they get to do is join forces, exchange ideas, and then also do an exercise that simulates an active shooter situation,” explained Luis Gonzalez, San Benito CISD Director of Public Relations.

Importance of Regular Training

Officials stressed that conducting active threat simulations is crucial because protocols can change year to year. San Benito CISD Police Chief Juan Sosa noted the importance of adaptive training to address different incidents effectively.

“And it’s going to change. Every incident’s different. Going back to a while ago, the response started off great, and then once shots were fired, everyone reacted. We train to go to the threat and continue going. That’s the alert training we get in response to the threat,” said Sosa.

Enhanced Security Measures

The district’s comprehensive safety measures include having police officers on every campus, security cameras, metal detectors, and conducting at least three active shooter trainings per school year. Additionally, the district participates in conferences to stay updated on best practices.

San Benito CISD has also passed the intruder detection audit implemented by the Governor of Texas. This audit involves state auditors visiting schools unannounced to ensure doors and entrances are locked, preventing intruder access.

Community Involvement

Authorities will continue to hold these training sessions throughout the school year and encourage parents to remain vigilant. The collaboration between school officials, first responders, and the community is vital in maintaining a safe environment for students.