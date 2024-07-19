Salvation Army and HEB Partner to Provide Cooling Relief to Hidalgo County Residents

As the summer heat intensifies, the Salvation Army and HEB have joined forces to help residents of Hidalgo County stay cool. The partnership aims to provide essential cooling relief by donating fans to local residents. Additionally, the Salvation Army is accepting bottled water donations to support those seeking refuge at the McAllen Cooling Center.

Fan Distribution Event

The fan distribution event is scheduled for tomorrow, from 8 to 11 in the morning, at McAllen High School. Residents can enter the event through 23rd Street and Bulldog Drive. Each family will be eligible to receive up to two fans, helping to alleviate the oppressive heat that has gripped the region.

Eligibility Requirements

To participate in the fan distribution, residents must meet certain eligibility criteria. “For this particular event, you do have to be a resident of Hidalgo County,” explained Frankie Zuniga, a Salvation Army Major. “We’ll check that at the time by ensuring you have a photo ID and proof of residency, which can be a gas bill, an electrical bill, or your rent lease.”

This measure ensures that the resources are distributed to those who need them most within the community.

McAllen Cooling Center

The Salvation Army’s McAllen Cooling Center is open daily from 9 AM to 4:30 PM, providing a safe and cool environment for those seeking respite from the heat. The center offers a comfortable space for residents to escape the high temperatures and stay hydrated.

Call for Donations

The Salvation Army is currently accepting bottled water donations to support the McAllen Cooling Center. These donations are crucial in ensuring that visitors to the center have access to clean, refreshing water during their stay. Community members are encouraged to contribute and help those in need during this challenging time.

“Your donations of bottled water will provide much-needed relief to individuals and families staying at our cooling center,” said Zuniga. “Every contribution makes a significant difference.”

Community Support

This initiative by the Salvation Army and HEB highlights the importance of community support and collaboration during extreme weather conditions. By working together, these organizations aim to provide immediate relief and ensure the well-being of Hidalgo County residents.

For more information on how to donate or participate in the fan distribution event, residents can visit the Salvation Army’s website or contact their local office.