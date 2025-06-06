Safety Alert: 5 Tips to Keep Your Kids Accident-Free This Summer

As school closes its doors for the summer, children across the nation eagerly anticipate days filled with adventure and play. However, with increased free time comes the heightened risk of accidents and injuries. In response, the South Texas Health System Children’s Hospital is stepping up to offer invaluable guidance to families through its second annual Safe Summer Expo.

Empowering Families with Safety Education

The Safe Summer Expo, a free community event, is set to take place tomorrow from 9 to 11 a.m. at the South Texas Health System Children’s Hospital parking lot. This initiative brings together law enforcement and safety organizations to provide vital education aimed at keeping children safe throughout the summer months.

“It’s all about education,” an event organizer shared. “We’re going to have activities for the kids to make it fun and engaging for them. But we’re going to have important tips for parents, everything related to tips to avoid dehydration, pool accidents, bike accidents, and much more.”

Interactive Learning for All Ages

Designed to be both educational and entertaining, the expo offers a range of activities tailored to engage children while imparting crucial safety knowledge. Interactive demonstrations and hands-on learning experiences aim to captivate young minds while instilling lifelong safety habits.

For parents, the event serves as a comprehensive resource, providing guidance on a variety of topics including hydration, pool safety, and bicycle safety. As temperatures soar and outdoor activities become more frequent, these insights are essential for ensuring a safe and enjoyable summer.

Why This Matters

Summer is a time of exploration for children, but it’s also a period when accidents can happen frequently. According to statistics, unintentional injuries are a leading cause of emergency room visits for children during the summer months. By attending events like the Safe Summer Expo, families can prepare and protect their children from potential hazards.

Join the Community Effort

The Safe Summer Expo is more than just an event; it’s a community effort to safeguard the well-being of children. Parents and guardians are encouraged to seize this opportunity to learn, engage, and equip themselves with the knowledge needed to prevent accidents this summer.

Those interested in attending can find the event at the South Texas Health System Children’s Hospital parking lot.

