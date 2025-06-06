Now

Univision 48 Valle Del Rio Grande
Entravision
News

Safety Alert: 5 Tips to Keep Your Kids Accident-Free This Summer

Discover essential safety tips to ensure a fun and injury-free summer for your children at the Safe Summer Expo.

By Andrea Lopez
• Fox Rio Grande Valley
Published June 06 2025

Safety Alert: 5 Tips to Keep Your Kids Accident-Free This Summer

As school closes its doors for the summer, children across the nation eagerly anticipate days filled with adventure and play. However, with increased free time comes the heightened risk of accidents and injuries. In response, the South Texas Health System Children’s Hospital is stepping up to offer invaluable guidance to families through its second annual Safe Summer Expo.

Empowering Families with Safety Education

The Safe Summer Expo, a free community event, is set to take place tomorrow from 9 to 11 a.m. at the South Texas Health System Children’s Hospital parking lot. This initiative brings together law enforcement and safety organizations to provide vital education aimed at keeping children safe throughout the summer months.

“It’s all about education,” an event organizer shared. “We’re going to have activities for the kids to make it fun and engaging for them. But we’re going to have important tips for parents, everything related to tips to avoid dehydration, pool accidents, bike accidents, and much more.”

Interactive Learning for All Ages

Designed to be both educational and entertaining, the expo offers a range of activities tailored to engage children while imparting crucial safety knowledge. Interactive demonstrations and hands-on learning experiences aim to captivate young minds while instilling lifelong safety habits.

For parents, the event serves as a comprehensive resource, providing guidance on a variety of topics including hydration, pool safety, and bicycle safety. As temperatures soar and outdoor activities become more frequent, these insights are essential for ensuring a safe and enjoyable summer.

Why This Matters

Summer is a time of exploration for children, but it’s also a period when accidents can happen frequently. According to statistics, unintentional injuries are a leading cause of emergency room visits for children during the summer months. By attending events like the Safe Summer Expo, families can prepare and protect their children from potential hazards.

Join the Community Effort

The Safe Summer Expo is more than just an event; it’s a community effort to safeguard the well-being of children. Parents and guardians are encouraged to seize this opportunity to learn, engage, and equip themselves with the knowledge needed to prevent accidents this summer.

Those interested in attending can find the event at the South Texas Health System Children’s Hospital parking lot.

Useful Links

For more information, visit the South Texas Health System website: https://www.southtexashealthsystem.com

children Community education Expo Family health safety South Texas Health System summer Tips

Stories You May Like

No Results Found

The page you requested could not be found. Try refining your search, or use the navigation above to locate the post.

Latest Stories

Fox Rio Grande Valley Father’s Day Promotion

Celebrate Dad with FOX Rio Grande Valley! Enter for a chance to win a special Father’s Day prize package including a $500 Visa Gift Card, a $50 Scooters Coffee Gift Card, and a Yeti Roadie Cooler. Just watch the FOX RGV newscasts and be one of the first five callers during the contest period to register. No purchase necessary!

More From Fox Rio Grande Valley
80°
Partly Cloudy

Humidity: 60%

Tonight
81°
Tomorrow
99°
Get Your 5-Day Forecast →
More From Fox Rio Grande Valley
Fox Rio Grande Valley Father’s Day Promotion

Fox Rio Grande Valley Father’s Day Promotion

Celebrate Dad with FOX Rio Grande Valley! Enter for a chance to win a special Father’s Day prize package including a $500 Visa Gift Card, a $50 Scooters Coffee Gift Card, and a Yeti Roadie Cooler. Just watch the FOX RGV newscasts and be one of the first five callers during the contest period to register. No purchase necessary!

No Results Found

The page you requested could not be found. Try refining your search, or use the navigation above to locate the post.

No Results Found

The page you requested could not be found. Try refining your search, or use the navigation above to locate the post.

Promoted