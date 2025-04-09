Now

Roma Police Searching for Woman Accused of Stealing Red Truck

Suspect wanted in connection with Saturday vehicle theft; public asked to help identify or locate her.

By Andrea Lopez
Published April 09 2025

Authorities Request Public’s Help Identifying Vehicle Theft Suspect

Roma police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a woman suspected of stealing a red truck last Saturday.

The vehicle was reportedly taken from an undisclosed location, and authorities are working to locate both the suspect and the stolen truck.

How to Report Information

📞 If you recognize the woman or know the whereabouts of the truck, contact Roma Police Department at (956) 849-2231.

All information can be submitted confidentially, and police are urging the community to report any leads that could assist in the investigation.

