Roma Police Searching for Woman Accused of Stealing Red Truck

Authorities Request Public’s Help Identifying Vehicle Theft Suspect

Roma police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a woman suspected of stealing a red truck last Saturday.

The vehicle was reportedly taken from an undisclosed location, and authorities are working to locate both the suspect and the stolen truck.

How to Report Information

📞 If you recognize the woman or know the whereabouts of the truck, contact Roma Police Department at (956) 849-2231.

All information can be submitted confidentially, and police are urging the community to report any leads that could assist in the investigation.