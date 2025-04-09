Crash on South Ware Road leaves one dead and two injured; CBP honors fallen agent with hospital walk of honor.
Roma Police Searching for Woman Accused of Stealing Red Truck
Suspect wanted in connection with Saturday vehicle theft; public asked to help identify or locate her.
Roma Police Searching for Woman Accused of Stealing Red Truck
Authorities Request Public’s Help Identifying Vehicle Theft Suspect
Roma police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a woman suspected of stealing a red truck last Saturday.
The vehicle was reportedly taken from an undisclosed location, and authorities are working to locate both the suspect and the stolen truck.
How to Report Information
📞 If you recognize the woman or know the whereabouts of the truck, contact Roma Police Department at (956) 849-2231.
All information can be submitted confidentially, and police are urging the community to report any leads that could assist in the investigation.
Stories You May Like
Water Shutdown Scheduled Tomorrow for Main Line Repairs on South Padre Island
Service to be interrupted from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. along Padre and Golf Blvd for system connection work.
Bomb Threat Investigated at Brownsville Women’s Shelter
Police clear Friendship of Women facility with K-9 and EOD units; no arrests made.
Cesar Chavez March Rescheduled Due to Storm
LUPE’s 22nd annual march in San Juan now set for Saturday, April 26th due to recent flooding.
Selecting the Best Grades of Meat
Join Efren Salinas and BBQ expert ArnieTex as they explore the different grades of meat and how to choose the best cuts for your grilling needs.
Brownsville Family Seeks Community Support After Fire Destroys Home
Campos family lost everything in fast-moving blaze; donations and clothing assistance urgently needed.
Silver Alert Issued for Missing McAllen Man with Mental Health Condition
Luis Alberto Sandoval, 46, last seen March 25 on North 15th Street; public urged to report any sightings.
Brownsville Police Searching for Two Women Accused of H-E-B Theft
Suspects fled Southmost Boulevard store in white Dodge Ram; public urged to report tips.
CBP Seizes Over $270K in Unreported Cash at Los Indios International Bridge
Nine bundles of hidden currency found in outbound 2008 Toyota bound for Mexico.
Trump Administration Revokes Legal Status for Migrants Who Entered via CBP One App
Asylum seekers told parole is canceled; attorneys urge immediate legal consultation amid threat of deportation.
IRS to Share Taxpayer Data with Department of Homeland Security
Agreement targets undocumented immigrants under deportation orders or federal investigation; timeline for implementation not yet released.
Woman Fatally Shot at Alamo Bar; Suspect Jorge Enrique Saldana-Gonzalez Confesses
Surveillance footage captures deadly shooting; suspect charged with first-degree murder as investigation continues.
Latest Stories
One Hospitalized After Rollover Crash in Weslaco
Driver injured in single-vehicle accident near East Frontage Road; investigation underway.
McAllen Police Searching for Armed Robbery Suspect Jose Maria Mendoza
Mendoza accused of stealing cash at gunpoint during home invasion; public urged to report any sightings.
Legal Experts Debunk Viral Rumors on Permanent Residency Entry Ban
Immigration attorneys confirm social media claims about April 25 restrictions are false; urge residents to rely on verified legal guidance.
Free Food Distribution in Santa Rosa Tomorrow Morning
Food Bank RGV to provide one distribution per family; proof of residency required.
Man Charged with Murder After Fatal Bar Shooting in Alamo
Jorge Enriquez Saldana Gonzalez held without bond after confessing to shooting woman outside Sandra’s Bar; investigation ongoing.
Brownsville Firefighters Investigate Smoke Incident at Tesla Dealership
Smoldering battery found inside service center; officials probing possible link to recent flooding.
South Padre Island Organization Urges Community to Donate Christmas Trees for Sea Turtle Conservation
Local group harnesses the power of repurposing Christmas trees to save sand dunes and protect sea turtles
Pharr’s New Year Celebration: Spectacular Ball Drop to Usher in 2025
Downtown Pharr to host grand end-of-year party featuring food, entertainment, and an iconic ball drop
Jimmy Carter: From Peanut Farmer to Peacemaker, the Legacy of the 39th US President
Former President Jimmy Carter, who brokered historic peace talks and won a Nobel Prize, dies at 100
Unveiling Health Risks: Cooking Oils, Urinary Habits, and Raw Milk
New studies highlight potential health risks linked to cooking oils, holding in urine, and consuming raw milk.
Human Smuggling Crisis in the Rio Grande Valley: A Deeper Look
The Texas DPS takes decisive action against human smuggling across the Rio Grande Valley, with penalties intensifying for those involved.
Knapp Medical Center Unveils Advanced DaVinci XI Robotic Surgical System
Newly introduced robotic surgical system promises enhanced patient safety and minimized pain during surgeries.
Donation Effort Underway in Pharr to Help Flood Victims
Volunteers collecting essential supplies through noon tomorrow at East Old 83 donation site
Win Tickets to Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance
Enter for a chance to win four FREE tickets to Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance, happening April 23–27, 2025, at Payne Arena in Hidalgo, TX. Bring the whole family for a magical evening of fun and adventure on ice. No purchase necessary!
Sizzle and Serve: Unlocking the Secrets to Flavorful Fajitas
Discover the culinary secrets to preparing perfect fajitas, from slicing techniques to achieving the ideal marinade for a flavorful experience.
Off-Duty Border Patrol Agent Killed in McAllen Crash Identified as Alejandro Luna
Crash on South Ware Road leaves one dead and two injured; CBP honors fallen agent with hospital walk of honor.
Two Teens Charged in Separate Firearm-Related Incidents in McAllen, Police Seize Modified Guns
McAllen police arrested two teenagers in possession of firearms, including a fully automatic Glock with a switch, following reports of terroristic threats and weapon disturbances.
Super Bowl 59: Eagles Dominate Chiefs in Stunning 40-22 Victory
Philadelphia steamrolls Kansas City as Cooper Dejean scores on his birthday; Kendrick Lamar delivers a halftime show to remember.
Promoted