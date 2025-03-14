Rollover Crash on U.S. 281 Leads to Secondary Collision Involving State Trooper

Driver of Chevy Sonic Hospitalized Following Chain-Reaction Crash

A rollover crash in Edinburg, Texas, triggered a second accident when a Chevy Sonic collided with a DPS unit responding to the scene.

The initial crash occurred on southbound U.S. 281, where a black pickup-style Chevy van carrying a driver and passenger lost control and rolled over.

Trooper’s Vehicle Struck by Oncoming Car

As a Department of Public Safety (DPS) trooper arrived to assist, a Chevy Sonic crashed into the DPS patrol unit.

The trooper was not injured.

The Chevy Sonic’s driver was transported to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries .

Both individuals in the rollover crash refused medical treatment at the scene.

Traffic Disruptions & Investigation

The crashes temporarily closed multiple lanes on U.S. 281 as authorities worked to clear the wreckage.

DPS Sergeant Maria Hernandez confirmed the incident remains under investigation, and drivers are urged to exercise caution near crash scenes.

Suspect Turns Herself in Following Deadly Motorcycle Crash in Pharr

Arrest Warrant Issued After Fatal Collision

Authorities have made an arrest in the deadly motorcycle crash that occurred late Thursday in Pharr, Texas.

Carla de Leone, 27, turned herself in today after an arrest warrant was issued for her role in the fatal accident. She was charged with criminally negligent homicide and booked into the county jail on a $5,000 bond.

Investigation Continues

Police have not released additional details about the crash circumstances, but the charge suggests investigators believe de Leone’s actions led to the motorcyclist’s death.

Legal Consequences

If convicted, criminally negligent homicide in Texas can carry penalties of up to two years in state jail and a fine of up to $10,000.