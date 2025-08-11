Robbery Suspect Arrested After High-Speed Pursuit in Edinburg

Robbery Sparks High-Speed Pursuit in Edinburg

A routine evening in Edinburg took a dramatic turn when a robbery at a local drive-thru prompted a high-speed chase. The incident began near 5 Mile Line and Dauphin Road, where a cell phone was reported stolen. Local deputies responded swiftly, identifying the suspect’s vehicle as a black Cadillac.

Pursuit on U.S. Highway 281

The pursuit escalated early Sunday morning when deputies attempted to stop the suspect’s vehicle. Instead of complying, the suspect fled, leading law enforcement on a chase that culminated near U.S. Highway 281 and Trenton Road.

Arrest and Charges

Thanks to the precise tracking by Texas GPS, deputies successfully apprehended the suspect, a 29-year-old man. He now faces charges that include robbery and evading arrest.

Ongoing Investigation

The case remains under investigation as authorities continue to gather information. They urge anyone with further details to reach out to the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.

Community Assistance

The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s assistance in this ongoing investigation. Residents with any information that could aid the case are encouraged to contact the authorities.

Safety and Vigilance

This incident serves as a reminder for the community to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to local law enforcement promptly.

Additional Resources

Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office