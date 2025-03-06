Road Rage Tragedy: San Juan Mother Seeks Justice for Son Killed by Drunk Driver

A Mother’s Pain and Search for Justice

As March 26th approaches, marking a year since Roberto Rios was killed in a San Juan road rage incident, his mother, Maribel Rodriguez, continues to seek justice. The 22-year-old victim lost his life at the hands of Carlos Garcia Sandoval, a drunk driver who now faces up to 50 years in prison.

“I always pray for others, but the anger I feel—it’s something I’ve never experienced before,” Rodriguez shared, reflecting on her grief.

Turning to Faith for Strength

Rodriguez has visited the Basilica of Our Lady of San Juan del Valle, searching for both peace and justice.

“People tell me I should forgive because God forgives,” she said. “I believe in God, but it’s very difficult for me to forgive the person who killed my son.”

Her faith remains strong, but her determination for accountability is unwavering.

Legal Battle Over Sentencing

While Garcia Sandoval faces a maximum of 50 years in prison, his defense attorney is actively seeking a sentence reduction to 25 years.

Rodriguez, however, believes the full 50-year sentence is necessary.

“I have faith that justice will be done,” she stated. “I believe 50 years is fair, and I hope they don’t reduce his sentence.”

The final decision rests with the court, as Carlos Garcia Sandoval is scheduled to appear before a judge in the coming weeks.

Growing Concerns Over Drunk Driving and Road Rage

Rodriguez’s case highlights the increasing dangers of road rage and drunk driving in Hidalgo County. Law enforcement officials continue to warn drivers about the devastating consequences of reckless behavior behind the wheel.

Victim advocacy groups emphasize that holding offenders accountable is crucial to deterring similar tragedies in the future.

Additional Resources for Victims and Families

For those affected by road rage or DUI-related incidents, resources are available:

Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) Texas : https://www.madd.org/texas

: https://www.madd.org/texas Texas Crime Victim Services Division : https://www.texasattorneygeneral.gov/crime-victims

: https://www.texasattorneygeneral.gov/crime-victims Hidalgo County District Attorney’s Office: https://www.hidalgocounty.us/108/District-Attorney

If you or someone you know has been impacted by drunk driving or road rage, contact MADD’s 24-hour helpline at 1-877-MADD-HELP (1-877-623-3435) or reach out to local authorities.