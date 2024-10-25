Rising Pedestrian Accidents: Valley Teen Hospitalized After Auto Pedestrian Accident

A recent auto pedestrian accident in the Valley has resulted in a teenager being hospitalized, highlighting the growing concern over pedestrian safety.

Details of the Incident

According to authorities, the 13-year-old was struck by a truck while crossing the road near North High School, close to Minnesota Road and Sixth Street. The incident occurred near dawn on Wednesday. The driver of the Ford Ranger halted to assist the child. Although the teenager was initially taken to Edinburg Children’s Hospital, she was subsequently airlifted to San Antonio Trauma Center for surgery. The truck driver will not face charges, according to the Department of Public Safety (DPS).

Increasing Pedestrian Accidents

Statistics from the Texas Department of Transportation reveal that nearly 6,000 accidents involving pedestrians led to 808 deaths and over 1,400 severe injuries in 2023. Distractions and speeding are among the chief causes of such accidents. In light of these figures, the agency is urging both pedestrians and drivers to be more vigilant, particularly in residential areas and around schools.

Recommendations for Safety

Authorities are advising children to wait for school buses in safe areas and to only cross in front of the bus, never behind it. Furthermore, children should make eye contact with the driver and wait for the driver’s signal that it is safe to cross. Similarly, drivers are reminded to be alert for children near buses and to always stop for flashing red lights or a stop sign on a school bus, regardless of direction.

The victim of the recent accident remains in critical but stable condition. Further updates will be provided as they become available. Pedestrian safety remains a pressing issue, and greater awareness and adherence to safety practices can help reduce the risk of future incidents.