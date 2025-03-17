Rio Grande City Police Searching for Missing 15-Year-Old Anahi Capulin

Rio Grande City Police Searching for Missing 15-Year-Old Anna Cappellini

Authorities Seeking Public Assistance in Locating Missing Teen

The Rio Grande City Police Department is searching for Anahi Capulin, a 15-year-old girl who has been reported missing.

Capulin was last seen on Summerfield Drive in Rio Grande City, but authorities have not released additional details regarding the circumstances of her disappearance.

How to Help

The police are urging anyone with information on her whereabouts to come forward. Even small details could be crucial in bringing her home safely.

Report Sightings Immediately

If you have any information about Anna Cappellini, please contact the Rio Grande City Police Department at:

📞 (956) 487-8892

Authorities remind the public that time is critical in missing person cases and encourage community members to stay vigilant and report any leads.