RGV Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Calls for Volunteers for 34th Annual Feast of Sharing
The annual Feast of Sharing, organized by the RGV Hispanic Chamber of Commerce and H-E-B, seeks volunteers to give back to the community.
Published October 15, 2024
The RGV Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, in collaboration with H-E-B, is seeking volunteers for the 34th Annual Feast of Sharing event.
Community Spirit in Action
The Feast of Sharing is a testament to the spirit of giving that characterizes the holiday season. It’s a chance for individuals to serve their community directly, providing much-needed assistance to those who may be struggling.
Volunteer Participation
Those interested in volunteering are required to be at least 16 years old and available for a minimum of four hours. This year’s event will take place on Sunday, November 3rd at the McAllen Convention Center.
How to Sign Up
Prospective volunteers can sign up via the Chamber of Commerce’s website, RGVHACC.org. Under the ‘Event Calendar’ tab, simply click on the date of the Feast of Sharing to register.
Volunteering for this event not only benefits the community but also provides a rewarding experience for those who participate. As one volunteer put it, ‘it is always beautiful to volunteer for any event.’
