Retail Theft Alert: Elsa Police Seek Suspect in Walmart Shoplifting Case

Elsa PD Investigates Walmart Theft

Elsa Police are on the lookout for a man accused of retail theft at the Walmart on Broadway Street. The suspect was reportedly seen leaving the store without paying for several items before fleeing the scene.

According to authorities, the suspect drove away in a white Buick and has not yet been identified.

Public’s Help Needed

Police are urging residents to report any information that could assist in identifying the suspect.

If you have seen the white Buick or recognize the suspect, contact Elsa Police Department immediately.

How to Report Information

Anyone with details about the incident can call Elsa PD at 956-262-4721.

Your information could help bring the suspect to justice and prevent further retail crimes in the community.