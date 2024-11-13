Record $31 Million Meth Seizure at Pharr International Bridge

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials made a historic drug seizure at the Pharr International Bridge, intercepting a shipment of methamphetamine valued at over $31 million.

Meth Concealed in Serrano Pepper Shipment

On Sunday, CBP officials inspected a tractor trailer traveling from Mexico into the U.S., uncovering an elaborate drug smuggling operation. The methamphetamine was hidden inside a shipment of Serrano peppers, a common agricultural product transported across the border.

Unprecedented Drug Bust

Authorities found nearly 1900 bundles of the drug, weighing more than 2,000 pounds. This significant seizure highlights the ongoing challenge of drug smuggling across the U.S.-Mexico border and the relentless efforts of CBP officials to curb this illicit activity.