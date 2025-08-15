Recall Alert: Over 100,000 Drinkmate Bottles Pulled Due to Explosion Risk

Table of Contents Immediate Action Required: Discontinue Use of Drinkmate Bottles

In a significant safety alert, the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) has announced a recall of more than 100,000 Drinkmate 1-liter carbonation bottles. This urgent recall has been issued due to a critical safety hazard that poses an explosion risk during use. Consumers who possess these bottles are urged to stop using them immediately to prevent potential injuries.

Explosion Risk Leads to Nationwide Recall

The recall affects Drinkmate carbonation bottles sold across the United States between April 2023 and October 2024. The CPSC has identified that these bottles can explode unexpectedly, posing a serious risk to consumers. At least eight injuries have been reported so far, prompting the CPSC to take swift action to mitigate further harm.

Consumer Safety Concerns

The CPSC’s decision to recall these bottles underscores the importance of consumer safety. The commission is dedicated to protecting the public from products that pose unreasonable risks of injury or death. The reported incidents have highlighted the potential danger of these carbonation bottles, leading to this proactive recall measure.

What You Should Do

Consumers who have purchased Drinkmate carbonation bottles are advised to cease their use immediately. It is crucial to follow the recall instructions provided by the CPSC and the manufacturer to ensure safety. Further information on how to proceed with the recall, including potential refunds or replacements, can be obtained from the commission’s website.

Additional Resources

For more information on this recall and other consumer safety alerts, please visit the Consumer Product Safety Commission’s official website: CPSC.gov.