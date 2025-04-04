Rare Agricultural Beetle Intercepted at Veterans International Bridge

CBP Returns Palm Shipment After Discovering Potentially Destructive Insect

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials at the Veterans International Bridge have made a rare agricultural discovery during a routine inspection of a palm foliage shipment entering the United States.

Agents identified a beetle belonging to the Diabrotica genus, a group known to include several highly destructive agricultural pests. This marks the first recorded interception of this particular species at any U.S. port of entry.

Immediate Action Taken to Protect U.S. Agriculture

Out of an abundance of caution, CBP officers immediately reexported the shipment back to Mexico to prevent any risk of infestation.

“The identification of a new species within this genus at our border is a serious concern for U.S. agriculture,” a CBP spokesperson stated. “Interceptions like this are a key part of our mission to protect American crops and ecosystems.”

Diabrotica Genus Known for Crop Damage

Members of the Diabrotica genus, including the Western corn rootworm, have historically caused billions in crop losses, particularly in corn and other staple crops. The intercepted species is now under review by entomologists to determine its potential threat level.

Ongoing Vigilance at the Border

CBP continues to inspect shipments for biological threats, working closely with the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to ensure the safety of the nation’s food supply and natural resources.

📞 For more information on agricultural inspection and pest prevention, visit the USDA Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service at https://www.aphis.usda.gov.