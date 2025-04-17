Protests Continue After Viral Student Assault at IDEA Campus in Edinburg

Parents Demand Accountability as Video Shows Student Repeatedly Attacked on Campus

Protests are continuing in Edinburg after a video showing a student being assaulted at an IDEA Public Schools campus went viral, sparking outrage among parents and demands for accountability.

The mother of the victim told Fox News that her son was bullied, tried to walk away, but was repeatedly shoved and physically attacked by another student. She said no one stepped in to help, and that her son was taken to the emergency room with swollen eyes following the incident.

“No child stepped in to help. He was defenseless,” the mother said, calling the situation deeply disturbing and unacceptable.

Parents Protest Outside School

Roughly a dozen concerned parents gathered outside the school, holding signs and calling for transparency, discipline, and a safe learning environment. Many say this is not the first time bullying has been reported on campus.

“We send our kids to learn, not to fear for their safety,” one parent said.

IDEA Confirms Investigation Is Ongoing

IDEA Public Schools released a statement confirming the incident remains under investigation, but no disciplinary outcomes have yet been shared publicly.

Parents are now demanding stronger protocols to prevent future violence, along with clear communication and consequences for those involved.

📞 Concerned parents or witnesses can contact IDEA Public Schools or local law enforcement with any relevant information.