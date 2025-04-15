Prayer Vigil Held for Injured 18-Year-Old Motorcyclist Following Weekend Crash

Family and Friends Gather Outside McAllen Hospital as Teen Remains in Critical Condition

Loved ones of 18-year-old Paul de la Torres gathered for a prayer vigil at South Texas Health System Hospital in McAllen after he was seriously injured in a multi-vehicle crash over the weekend.

The crash occurred Saturday on the expressway in Alamo, leaving Torres with major injuries. He remains in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

Community Support Grows

Friends and family members lit candles, held hands, and shared prayers for Torres’ recovery.

“We’re asking everyone to please keep him in their prayers,” one relative told Fox News. “He’s a fighter.”

Investigation Ongoing

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is leading the investigation into the cause of the crash. No additional details have been released at this time.

📞 Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to contact DPS or local law enforcement.