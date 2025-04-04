Power Issues Delay Flights at Brownsville-SPI Airport; Travelers Urged to Check with Airlines

Outages Lead to Flight Disruptions as Energy Provider Works Toward Long-Term Fix

Travelers at the Brownsville South Padre Island International Airport are facing ongoing concerns after power outages disrupted operations, causing delays and at least one flight diversion to Harlingen.

According to airport officials, the power issues began last night, stemming from problems with the facility’s energy provider, BPUB (Brownsville Public Utilities Board).

Although power has since been restored and flights are currently arriving and departing on schedule, the situation remains fluid, and officials urge travelers to stay alert for further changes.

Airport Advises Travelers to Monitor Airline Updates

“We advise all passengers to check with their airlines directly for the most accurate and current flight information,” said an airport spokesperson.

No Permanent Resolution Yet

BPUB has not yet provided a timeline for a permanent fix, and airport officials are working closely with the utility provider to prevent future disruptions.

In the meantime, the airport remains operational but is continuing to monitor power stability closely.

📞 For flight updates, visit the airport’s official site: https://flybrownsville.com or contact your airline directly.