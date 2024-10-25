Port Mansfield PD on Hunt for Dog Theft Suspects

Port Mansfield Police Department (PD) has ramped up their search for two men involved in a series of dog thefts. The suspects, who were caught on camera during an overnight robbery on Monday, are now the subjects of a city-wide manhunt.

Details of the Dog Theft

The two suspects were captured on a convenience store’s surveillance cameras near Eastport Drive. The police believe that the pair are possibly driving a black car. The images of the men are currently being circulated on various media platforms to expedite their capture.

Public Assistance Requested

Port Mansfield PD is appealing to the public for any information that could lead to the arrest of the suspects. Anyone with knowledge of the men’s whereabouts is urged to dial 944 2522 to aid in the investigation. The authorities have assured that all calls will be treated with the utmost confidentiality and have thanked the public in advance for their cooperation.