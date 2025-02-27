Port Isabel PD Investigates Deadly Auto-Pedestrian Crash

Port Isabel Police Department (PD) is investigating a tragic auto-pedestrian accident that left a woman dead on Tuesday morning. Authorities reported that the incident occurred near the 400 block of North Yturria Street when the woman was struck by a red F-150 truck.

Details of the Incident

The woman, whose identity has not yet been released, was immediately taken to Brownsville Valley Regional Hospital after the crash. Unfortunately, despite efforts to save her, she later succumbed to her injuries. The truck’s driver, who remained at the scene, rendered aid and fully cooperated with the responding officers during the investigation.

Ongoing Investigation

Port Isabel PD is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash. While no charges have been filed as of now, the authorities are gathering evidence and speaking with witnesses to better understand what led to this tragic event.

Community Impact

This fatal crash has left the local community shaken. Port Isabel PD is urging anyone with information related to the accident to come forward and assist with the investigation. Updates will be provided as more details emerge.