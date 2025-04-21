Pope Francis Dies at 88 on Easter Monday, Ending a Papacy of Humility and Mercy

VATICAN CITY – The Catholic Church and the world are mourning the passing of Pope Francis, who died at the age of 88 on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at his residence in the Casa Santa Marta.

The announcement was made at 9:45 a.m. by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church:

“Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father… With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God.”

Funeral Arrangements and Public Viewing

According to Matteo Bruni, Director of the Holy See Press Office, the late pontiff’s body is expected to be transferred to St. Peter’s Basilica on Wednesday, April 23, where the faithful may offer prayers and pay their final respects. Full details of the funeral Mass and public veneration schedule will be confirmed following the first Congregation of the Cardinals.

Final Days and Health Decline

Pope Francis had been battling serious health issues in recent months. After a prolonged bout of bronchitis, he was hospitalized at the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic on February 14, 2025. His condition worsened with a diagnosis of bilateral pneumonia on February 18.

Though he returned to the Casa Santa Marta to recover after a 38-day hospital stay, his health continued to decline until his peaceful passing early Monday morning.

Legacy of Compassion and Reform

Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Pope Francis became the first Jesuit, first Latin American, and first non-European pope in over a millennium when he was elected in March 2013.

Often called the “Pope of Mercy,” Francis was beloved for his deep compassion, focus on the marginalized, and unwavering calls for justice, climate action, and interfaith dialogue.

He redefined the papacy through humility—refusing lavish papal apartments, embracing migrants, washing prisoners’ feet, and challenging the Church to become “a field hospital for the wounded.”

Funeral to Follow Newly Approved Liturgical Rites

In April 2024, the Pope approved an updated version of the Ordo Exsequiarum Romani Pontificis, the liturgical book for papal funeral rites.

According to Archbishop Diego Ravelli, Master of Apostolic Ceremonies, Pope Francis had requested simplified funeral rites that reflect faith in the Risen Christ, not the grandeur of worldly power.

“The renewed rite seeks to emphasize even more that the funeral of the Roman Pontiff is that of a pastor and disciple of Christ and not of a powerful person of this world,” Archbishop Ravelli explained.

Following tradition, Pope Francis’ death was formally confirmed in a chapel rather than the room in which he died, and his body will be placed immediately into a coffin per the revised liturgical norms.

Related Links – Official Sources

📍 Vatican News

📍 Holy See Press Office

📍 Funeral Rites: Ordo Exsequiarum Romani Pontificis (2024 edition)