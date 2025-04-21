70-year-old Lorenzo Guajardo killed after being rear-ended by semi-trailer; driver accused of using phone during collision.
Pope Francis Dies at 88 on Easter Monday, Ending a Papacy of Humility and Mercy
The beloved pontiff passed away peacefully at his Vatican residence, remembered for championing the poor and reshaping the global Church.
Pope Francis Dies at 88 on Easter Monday, Ending a Papacy of Humility and Mercy
VATICAN CITY – The Catholic Church and the world are mourning the passing of Pope Francis, who died at the age of 88 on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at his residence in the Casa Santa Marta.
The announcement was made at 9:45 a.m. by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Holy Roman Church:
“Dearest brothers and sisters, with deep sorrow I must announce the death of our Holy Father Francis. At 7:35 this morning, the Bishop of Rome, Francis, returned to the house of the Father… With immense gratitude for his example as a true disciple of the Lord Jesus, we commend the soul of Pope Francis to the infinite merciful love of the One and Triune God.”
Funeral Arrangements and Public Viewing
According to Matteo Bruni, Director of the Holy See Press Office, the late pontiff’s body is expected to be transferred to St. Peter’s Basilica on Wednesday, April 23, where the faithful may offer prayers and pay their final respects. Full details of the funeral Mass and public veneration schedule will be confirmed following the first Congregation of the Cardinals.
Final Days and Health Decline
Pope Francis had been battling serious health issues in recent months. After a prolonged bout of bronchitis, he was hospitalized at the Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic on February 14, 2025. His condition worsened with a diagnosis of bilateral pneumonia on February 18.
Though he returned to the Casa Santa Marta to recover after a 38-day hospital stay, his health continued to decline until his peaceful passing early Monday morning.
Legacy of Compassion and Reform
Born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Pope Francis became the first Jesuit, first Latin American, and first non-European pope in over a millennium when he was elected in March 2013.
Often called the “Pope of Mercy,” Francis was beloved for his deep compassion, focus on the marginalized, and unwavering calls for justice, climate action, and interfaith dialogue.
He redefined the papacy through humility—refusing lavish papal apartments, embracing migrants, washing prisoners’ feet, and challenging the Church to become “a field hospital for the wounded.”
Funeral to Follow Newly Approved Liturgical Rites
In April 2024, the Pope approved an updated version of the Ordo Exsequiarum Romani Pontificis, the liturgical book for papal funeral rites.
According to Archbishop Diego Ravelli, Master of Apostolic Ceremonies, Pope Francis had requested simplified funeral rites that reflect faith in the Risen Christ, not the grandeur of worldly power.
“The renewed rite seeks to emphasize even more that the funeral of the Roman Pontiff is that of a pastor and disciple of Christ and not of a powerful person of this world,” Archbishop Ravelli explained.
Following tradition, Pope Francis’ death was formally confirmed in a chapel rather than the room in which he died, and his body will be placed immediately into a coffin per the revised liturgical norms.
Related Links – Official Sources
📍 Vatican News
📍 Holy See Press Office
📍 Funeral Rites: Ordo Exsequiarum Romani Pontificis (2024 edition)
Stories You May Like
Structure Fire in Weslaco Under Investigation; No Injuries Reported
Blaze damages unoccupied home on Rachel Street; firefighters prevent spread to neighboring properties.
Autopsy Reveals Respiratory Infection Caused Infant’s Death at Hidalgo Daycare
No signs of violence or negligence found; daycare will not face criminal charges, police confirm.
Cesar Chavez March Rescheduled Due to Storm
LUPE’s 22nd annual march in San Juan now set for Saturday, April 26th due to recent flooding.
Selecting the Best Grades of Meat
Join Efren Salinas and BBQ expert ArnieTex as they explore the different grades of meat and how to choose the best cuts for your grilling needs.
Closures Alert: Major Lane Reduction Hits ITA Project Starting April 21
Westbound entrance ramp near Sugar Road shut down through April 25 as TxDOT crews repair concrete and railings.
Trailers and Equipment Stolen from Hidalgo County Drainage District Property
Sheriff’s Office investigating theft of county-owned items; public urged to report any leads.
Aggravated Kidnapping Suspect Arrested at Hidalgo International Bridge
Gonzalo Galvan Beltran taken into custody after CBP officers flag warrant from Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office.
Beaumont Police Seize 1,300 Pounds of Cocaine Hidden in U-Haul Trailer
Florida woman arrested after K-9 unit helps uncover massive drug haul during routine traffic stop.
Mother Demands Justice After 7-Month-Old Baby Dies at Hidalgo Daycare
Authorities investigating possible negligence after infant found unresponsive at Little Explorers Education Center.
Jesse Edward Leatherwood Found Guilty of Intoxication Manslaughter in Death of Deputy Ruben Garcia
Cameron County jury reaches verdict after four hours; sentencing phase begins Monday.
Minor Arrested in Edinburg IDEA Campus Bullying Case After Viral Video
Student claims incident was retaliation; charges could rise to Class A misdemeanor with jail time and fines.
Latest Stories
San Carlos Man Arrested for Brutal Assault on 86-Year-Old Father
Francisco Coronado Jr. faces felony charge after deputies find elderly victim with severe facial injuries during welfare check.
Two Women Arrested After H-E-B Theft and High-Speed Chase Ends in Brownsville
Over $800 in merchandise stolen from Weslaco store; DPS stops vehicle with PIT maneuver.
Police Searching for Suspect in Edinburg Supplement Store Robbery
$500 stolen from Shack Supplements and Chase location; employee threatened during incident.
Man Charged with Animal Cruelty for Abandoning Cat in Rural Edinburg
Sergio Sanchez arrested after cat found without food or water; case handled by Hidalgo County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office.
Man Arrested for Stealing $4,000 in Equipment from Edinburg Church
56-year-old Noe Garcia charged with burglary after confessing to theft of instruments, A/C units, and chairs.
Protests Continue After Viral Student Assault at IDEA Campus in Edinburg
Mother of injured student demands justice; parents call for accountability and transparency from school officials.
South Padre Island Organization Urges Community to Donate Christmas Trees for Sea Turtle Conservation
Local group harnesses the power of repurposing Christmas trees to save sand dunes and protect sea turtles
Pharr’s New Year Celebration: Spectacular Ball Drop to Usher in 2025
Downtown Pharr to host grand end-of-year party featuring food, entertainment, and an iconic ball drop
Jimmy Carter: From Peanut Farmer to Peacemaker, the Legacy of the 39th US President
Former President Jimmy Carter, who brokered historic peace talks and won a Nobel Prize, dies at 100
Unveiling Health Risks: Cooking Oils, Urinary Habits, and Raw Milk
New studies highlight potential health risks linked to cooking oils, holding in urine, and consuming raw milk.
Human Smuggling Crisis in the Rio Grande Valley: A Deeper Look
The Texas DPS takes decisive action against human smuggling across the Rio Grande Valley, with penalties intensifying for those involved.
Knapp Medical Center Unveils Advanced DaVinci XI Robotic Surgical System
Newly introduced robotic surgical system promises enhanced patient safety and minimized pain during surgeries.
Humidity: N/A%
Get Your 5-Day Forecast →
Donation Effort Underway in Pharr to Help Flood Victims
Volunteers collecting essential supplies through noon tomorrow at East Old 83 donation site
Win Tickets to Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance
Enter for a chance to win four FREE tickets to Disney On Ice: Let’s Dance, happening April 23–27, 2025, at Payne Arena in Hidalgo, TX. Bring the whole family for a magical evening of fun and adventure on ice. No purchase necessary!
Sizzle and Serve: Unlocking the Secrets to Flavorful Fajitas
Discover the culinary secrets to preparing perfect fajitas, from slicing techniques to achieving the ideal marinade for a flavorful experience.
Fatal Crash in San Benito: Semi Driver Charged with Criminally Negligent Homicide
70-year-old Lorenzo Guajardo killed after being rear-ended by semi-trailer; driver accused of using phone during collision.
Two Teens Charged in Separate Firearm-Related Incidents in McAllen, Police Seize Modified Guns
McAllen police arrested two teenagers in possession of firearms, including a fully automatic Glock with a switch, following reports of terroristic threats and weapon disturbances.
Super Bowl 59: Eagles Dominate Chiefs in Stunning 40-22 Victory
Philadelphia steamrolls Kansas City as Cooper Dejean scores on his birthday; Kendrick Lamar delivers a halftime show to remember.
Promoted