Police Investigation in Weslaco Focuses on Possible Sexual Assault

Police Investigation Unfolds in Weslaco Neighborhood

In a developing story out of Weslaco, local law enforcement has been actively investigating a potential sexual assault at a residence on Cypress Drive. The neighborhood, typically known for its quiet and peaceful atmosphere, has been a hub of police activity for several hours, prompting concern and curiosity among residents.

Details Emerge Slowly

According to Riberto Carabello, a spokesperson for the West Dakota police, officers responded to a call for service, which led them to the home off Westgate. While the specifics of the case are still under wraps, Carabello confirmed that the investigation is centered around a possible sexual assault. The property has been cordoned off with police tape as the investigation continues.

Community on Edge

The extended police presence has not gone unnoticed by local residents. Neighbors report seeing officers on the scene for over four hours, a rare sight in an area not typically associated with high-profile criminal activity. The community remains on edge as they await further information from law enforcement.

Awaiting Further Developments

At this point, no additional details have been made available to the public. The Weslaco Police Department is expected to release more information as the investigation progresses. Until then, residents and interested parties are encouraged to stay tuned to reliable news sources for updates.

Additional Resources

