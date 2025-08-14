Police Investigate Fatal Crash in Harlingen That Killed Pregnant Teen

Tragedy Strikes in Harlingen

In a heartbreaking incident over the weekend, a fatal crash in Harlingen claimed the life of a 19-year-old woman and her unborn baby. The victim, identified as Camila Salas, was involved in the tragic accident that occurred on Saturday night near the 400th block of Rangerville Road.

Details of the Incident

According to the Harlingen Police Department, the crash was reported late Saturday night. Emergency responders rushed to the scene and transported Camila Salas to a local hospital. Despite their efforts, Salas succumbed to her injuries, along with her unborn child.

Ongoing Investigation

The Harlingen Police Department is currently investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash. As the investigation unfolds, more information is expected to be released to the public. The department is urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

Community Response

The tragic news has sent ripples through the Harlingen community, leaving friends and family in mourning. Support and condolences have been pouring in for Salas’s family as they grapple with their devastating loss.

Road Safety Concerns

This incident highlights ongoing concerns about road safety in the area. Local authorities are expected to review safety measures on Rangerville Road to prevent similar tragedies in the future.

Additional Resources

For those seeking more information about the investigation, please visit the Harlingen Police Department’s official website: harlingentx.gov.