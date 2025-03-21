Pharr to Host First-Ever Holi Festival This Saturday—Expect Color, Culture, and Celebration

City Partners with India Association of Rio Grande Valley to Celebrate Tradition with Music, Food, and Powdered Color

The City of Pharr is inviting residents to take part in its first-ever Holi Festival celebration, a vibrant and colorful event rooted in Indian tradition. Hosted in collaboration with the India Association of the Rio Grande Valley and local community groups, the event will take place this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Ellen and William Arnold Park.

What to Expect at the Festival

Holi, also known as the Festival of Colors, is a celebration of spring, love, and community. It is traditionally marked by music, dancing, and the joyful throwing of brightly colored powders.

“We ask everyone who comes to this event to wear white. Why? Because there will be colored powder. That’s part of the tradition—to cover everyone in this colored powder, and white attire makes it pop more,” said one of the event organizers.

Free Admission, Family-Friendly Fun

The event is free to the public and will include:

Live music and cultural performances

Traditional Indian food vendors

Color powder zones for festivalgoers of all ages

Community booths and interactive activities

Families are encouraged to bring their kids, wear white shirts, and celebrate cultural unity and joy.

Event Details

Location: Ellen and William Arnold Park, Pharr, TX

Ellen and William Arnold Park, Pharr, TX Date: Saturday

Saturday Time: 11:00 AM – 3:00 PM

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM Admission: Free

Stay Connected

For more information and updates about this event, visit:

City of Pharr Events Page – https://www.pharr-tx.gov

– https://www.pharr-tx.gov India Association of Rio Grande Valley – https://www.iargv.org

Don’t forget your white shirt—and be ready to leave covered in color and joy!