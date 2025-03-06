NOW
Pharr Man Arrested on Multiple Charges, Including Sexual Assault

34-year-old Aaron Rodriguez Silva was taken into custody on East Santa Angela Street and is being held pending arraignment.

Published March 6, 2025

Suspect Taken Into Custody

A Pharr man wanted on multiple arrest warrants is now in police custody. 34-year-old Aaron Rodriguez Silva was apprehended earlier today at the 600 block of East Santa Angela Street following an ongoing investigation.

Silva is facing serious charges, including:

  • Sexual assault
  • Harassment of a public servant

Authorities confirmed that he was transported to the Pharr Police Department jail, where he will remain until his arraignment.

Ongoing Investigation

Law enforcement officials have not yet disclosed further details regarding the nature of the charges. However, they encourage anyone with additional information related to the case to come forward.

