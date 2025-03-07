Pharr Launches Major Alley Beautification Project to Clean Up City

Citywide Cleanup Effort Underway

The City of Pharr has officially launched an ambitious alley maintenance project aimed at enhancing the cleanliness and sustainability of neighborhoods across the city. Public Works crews are actively evaluating and improving alleyways that have long been neglected or overgrown.

Cleaning, Leveling, and Greening the City

According to city officials, the initiative is designed to transform problematic areas into cleaner, safer spaces.

“This initiative really aims at cleaning those problematic areas. And of course, we started off in South Pharr and will make our way through the entire city. We really want to help our city stay clean, green, and sustainable,” a city representative stated.

As part of the project, crews are focusing on:

Clearing debris and trash

Cutting overgrown grass and tree limbs

Leveling alleys to improve accessibility

Filling pathways with recycled asphalt for long-term maintenance

Residents Encouraged to Help

While city workers are leading the cleanup efforts, Pharr officials are urging residents to do their part by keeping their alleys free of litter and reporting illegal dumping. Maintaining clean alleyways not only enhances curb appeal but also improves public safety and environmental health.

How to Get Involved

Residents looking for more information or wishing to report maintenance concerns can contact the Pharr Public Works Department at:

(956) 402-4350

For additional city beautification efforts, visit the City of Pharr Public Works website.

This project marks a significant step toward making Pharr a cleaner and greener community for all.