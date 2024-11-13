Pharr Gas Leak: Major Roads Temporarily Closed, Prompting Alternate Routes

A gas leak in the city of Pharr caused significant disruptions earlier today, resulting in the temporary closure of a major expressway, surrounding roads, and the eastbound Interstate 2 Frontage Road. Motorists are being urged to find alternate routes.

Details of the Incident

The leak, which was reported near the eastbound Interstate two frontage and Sugar Road, led to the immediate closure of these routes around one in the afternoon. This incident resulted in significant traffic disruptions and Tex Dot has announced that the Frontage Road in the area will remain closed for the time being.

Safety Measures Taken

Fire officials were on the scene promptly and the necessary precautionary measures were taken to ensure the safety of the residents and motorists in the area. The prompt response by the officials prevented any potential mishaps from occurring.

Advice to Motorists

Motorists are being urged to seek alternate routes until the situation is fully resolved. The closures have caused considerable inconvenience, but the safety of the public remains the top priority. Commuters are advised to stay updated with the latest news and plan their routes accordingly.