Pharr Brothers Murder Case: Capital Murder Charges and DNA Investigations

Two Pharr brothers, Christian and Alejandro Trevino, accused of the 2022 murder of their stepfather, Gabriel Quintanilla, faced a judge today in a case that has gripped the nation.

Pharr Brothers in Court

The brothers made their court appearance amidst a flurry of charges connected to the January 2022 murder. The pair is due back in court on March 10th next year, while a DNA investigation into the case is ongoing.

The Alleged Crime

The brothers are reported to have confronted and attacked Quintanilla for allegedly sexually assaulting their half-sister. The 43-year-old victim was assaulted again by the brothers and their friend Juan Eduardo Melendez at an apartment complex. A third assault occurred when Christian and Melendez allegedly beat Quintanilla, loaded him onto a truck, and dumped his body in a field near McCall and Wayland Road.

The Charges

Christian Trevino faces capital murder, terroristic threat, and aggravated assault with a weapon charges. His brother Alejandro is charged with aggravated assault with a weapon to a family member. Their accomplice, Melendez, faces similar charges plus an additional charge for marijuana possession. He is currently out on bond on a previously dismissed charge of engaging in organized criminal activity.

Next Steps in the Case

Both Trevino brothers will remain at the Hidalgo County Jail until their next scheduled hearing. Updates on the case will be provided as they become available.