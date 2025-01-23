Parents Arrested in Mission: Children Found Alone, Hungry, and Cold

A Mission couple faces child endangerment charges after police discovered their three young children—ages nine, five, and just one month old—left unattended in their home.

On Tuesday evening, Mission Police Department responded to a call at a residence on the 5600 block of Texan Road. Arriving at approximately 6 p.m., officers found the children alone in the house. According to reports, the children were hungry and appeared cold, prompting immediate concern from law enforcement.

Nearly three hours later, the children’s parents—29-year-old Camila Alvarado and 30-year-old Julio Cesar Vincenzo—arrived at the residence. Officers noted the pair appeared intoxicated.

Facing Serious Charges

Both Alvarado and Vincenzo now face three counts of child endangerment, among other charges. The case has drawn attention to the risks and consequences of leaving children in unsafe conditions.

The children have been removed from the home and are currently in the custody of the state. Authorities have not released additional details regarding their welfare but assured the public that appropriate care is being provided.

A Troubling Pattern

Cases of child neglect are unfortunately not uncommon. Local officials remind the public that leaving children unattended can result in severe consequences, both legally and for the well-being of the children involved.

Child welfare organizations encourage neighbors and community members to report any signs of neglect or abuse to their local authorities or child protective services.

Community Support and Resources

Mission Police Department and child protective services are committed to ensuring the safety of children in the community. If you suspect child neglect or abuse, you can report it anonymously by contacting the Texas Child Abuse Hotline at 1-800-252-5400.

The Mission community continues to emphasize the importance of vigilance when it comes to protecting the most vulnerable members of society.

Resources for Child Welfare and Reporting

: https://www.dfps.state.tx.us/ | Call: 1-800-252-5400 Mission Police Department: https://missiontexas.us/

For immediate emergencies, dial 911.