Palmview PD Launches Youth Group for Teens Interested in Law Enforcement

The Palmview Police Department has organized a youth group aimed at teens interested in learning about and potentially pursuing careers in law enforcement. This engaging program offers a hands-on approach, allowing participants to explore various aspects of law enforcement and emergency response.

Program Details

Teens in the program are receiving classes that provide insights into the daily operations of firefighters and police officers. The program also includes first aid training and demonstrations on how a K-9 unit operates, offering students a comprehensive view of law enforcement work.

“For things that they can use not only, you know, within here, but at home, at their school, you know, so they can become, hopefully, maybe one day save a life,” said Jose Trevino, Palmview PD Chief.

Opportunities for Teens

The program is open to teens aged 14 to 18 from any school district. It provides valuable skills and knowledge that participants can apply in various aspects of their lives, including potential future careers in law enforcement.

The Palmview PD is also seeking volunteers to assist with the program, encouraging community involvement and support for this educational initiative.

How to Participate

Teens interested in joining the program can contact the Palmview Police Department for more information. Participation offers a unique opportunity to gain practical experience and insight into the field of law enforcement.

Contact Information

For assistance or to join the program, contact the following numbers: