One Hospitalized After Rollover Crash in Weslaco

Driver injured in single-vehicle accident near East Frontage Road; investigation underway.

By Andrea Lopez
• Fox Rio Grande Valley
Published April 08 2025

Weslaco Police Investigating Single-Vehicle Accident on East Frontage Road

A driver was hospitalized this afternoon following a rollover crash in Weslaco, according to local authorities.

The incident occurred near the 4000 block of East Frontage Road. Police say it was a single-vehicle crash involving a truck, but details on how the crash occurred remain under investigation.

The condition of the driver has not yet been released, and the individual’s identity has not been confirmed.

Investigation Ongoing

The Weslaco Police Department is continuing to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

📞 Anyone who witnessed the incident or may have information is encouraged to contact Weslaco PD at (956) 968-8591.

