Off-Duty Border Patrol Agent Killed in McAllen Crash Identified as Alejandro Luna

Fellow Officers Pay Tribute After Tragic Collision En Route to Work

A two-vehicle crash in McAllen has claimed the life of an off-duty Border Patrol agent, who was on his way to begin his shift at the McAllen station.

The incident occurred around 2 p.m. near the 3200 block of South Ware Road, involving a GMC pickup truck and a Chevrolet Tahoe. Witnesses reported that one of the vehicles rolled over during the crash.

Victim Identified as 40-Year-Old Alejandro Luna

The victim has been identified as Alejandro Luna, a 40-year-old U.S. Border Patrol agent.

A passenger in the GMC sustained minor injuries, while the driver of the Tahoe suffered serious injuries and was transported to the hospital.

Later that afternoon, CBP agents and local law enforcement gathered for a walk of honor at the hospital to pay tribute to Luna’s service.

CBP Issues Statement of Condolence

Customs and Border Protection issued a public statement expressing condolences to Luna’s family and requesting privacy during this time of mourning.

“Agent Luna served with honor and dedication. Our thoughts are with his loved ones and colleagues during this difficult time,” the agency said.

Investigation Ongoing

The McAllen Police Department continues to investigate the cause of the crash. No further details have been released.

📞 Anyone with information is asked to contact McAllen PD at (956) 681-2000.