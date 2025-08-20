Hidalgo crash: Speeding suspected as a factor in a fatal three-vehicle crash at a major Hidalgo intersection.
NFL Preseason Highlights and UTRGV Vaqueros Prep for Upcoming Season
NFL preseason: Exciting NFL preseason action continues as UTRGV Vaqueros gear up for their next game amid South Texas heat.
UTRGV Vaqueros Train for Upcoming Season
As South Texas swelters in the August heat, the UTRGV Vaqueros are deep in training camp, preparing for the upcoming season. With numerous questions still hanging over the team, particularly concerning the starting rotations, Coach Bush provided some insights. “We’re going to play a lot of people just keeping guys fresh,” said Bush, indicating a strategy of rotating players frequently to maintain a high tempo. The finalized starting lineup will be announced next week, but fans can expect to see a dynamic and fluid team on the field.
John Wall Announces Retirement from NBA
In a surprising turn of events, former NBA superstar John Wall has announced his retirement from professional basketball after an illustrious 11-season career. Known for his explosive style of play, Wall was a five-time NBA All-Star and earned NBA third team honors in 2017. His final season in 2023 was with the Los Angeles Clippers. As Wall steps away from the court, the basketball community extends its best wishes for his future endeavors.
NFL preseason Action Heats Up
The NFL preseason continues to deliver intense action. The Cincinnati Bengals secured their first preseason win against the Washington Commanders, with Jake Browning showcasing his prowess with 16 completions out of 25 attempts and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, the Commanders are off to a rocky start, now 0-2 in the preseason.
In Indianapolis, a quarterback battle has concluded with Colts head coach Shane Steichen announcing Daniel Jones as the starting quarterback for Week 1. This decision comes after much anticipation and speculation over Anthony Richardson’s role. As the preseason unfolds, all eyes will be on how these quarterback dynamics play out.
Unexpected Turn at Cincinnati Masters
In the world of tennis, Carlos Alcaraz clinched an unexpected win at the Cincinnati Masters. Scheduled to face Jannik Sinner, Alcaraz advanced as Sinner was forced to forfeit due to worsening flu symptoms. This turn of events marked the end of a much-anticipated rematch between the two top players. Alcaraz, at just 22 years old, continues to impress with his performance on the court.
Vehicle Crash in Alton Sends Multiple Victims to Hospital
Alton vehicle crash: Two men and a family of four hospitalized following a two-vehicle collision in Alton.
Water Outage: Mercedes’ Tiger Crossing Residents to Lose Water Supply Tonight
City crews to conduct overnight waterline repairs, impacting homes in and around the subdivision.
Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Help Finding Missing 61-Year-Old Man, Jose Luis Saldivar
Jose Luis Saldivar, who suffered a stroke last year, was last seen near Donna on February 1st — authorities urge the public to assist in locating him.
Harlingen PD Responds to Concerns Over Officer’s Presence During ICE Raids
Harlingen Police clarify their role after video sparks debate about local involvement in ICE operations.
Harlingen Residents Protest Deportations as Governor Abbott Sends More Reinforcements to Texas Border
Peaceful rally in Harlingen challenges recent deportations, while state reinforcements bolster federal efforts at the border.
Update: Suspect Faces Capital Murder Charges After Teen’s Death in Hidalgo County Shooting”
Geoffrey J. Luna is now charged with capital murder following the death of a 16-year-old in a drug deal gone wrong.
Warning: Fake McAllen PD Social Media Page Scam Targeting Residents
City officials urge residents to stay vigilant and avoid sharing personal information with fraudulent accounts.
Harlingen Community Rallies for Funeral Fundraiser After Tragic Fire
Harlingen: Local pizza shop hosts fundraiser to support the family of two sisters lost in a Harlingen mobile home fire.
National Night Out: Palm View PD Hosts Community Event
National Night Out: Palm View Police Department invites the community to engage with local officers during the annual National Night Out.
