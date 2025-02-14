New Streetlights Bring Safety & Hope to Hidalgo County Neighborhood in $70K Project

A Community’s Effort Leads to Brighter, Safer Streets

A once-dark neighborhood in Hidalgo County is now illuminated, thanks to a collaborative effort between local residents and county officials. The recent installation of 30 streetlights—funded at a cost of $70,000—marks a significant milestone in addressing safety and infrastructure concerns for nearly 750 residents.

Commissioner David Fuentes, who attended the unveiling, emphasized the project’s impact on the community.

“For the project we completed, we put up 30 lights at a cost of about $70,000. What this provides is additional safety and security for the people that live here. A lot of times, when these colonias were built in the past, they didn’t have sufficient infrastructure,” said Fuentes.

How Residents Led the Charge for Change

The push for streetlights began at the grassroots level, with residents spearheading the effort. Organizers explained that in order for the project to move forward, the community had to collect signatures from at least 75% of local households. This demonstrated overwhelming support for the initiative and allowed officials to allocate resources effectively.

“This is a project we have been working on for more than a year. The participation of the residents was very important in this. We are very thrilled that they took the initiative to get enough signatures to make this happen,” an organizer said.

Another organizer expressed pride in the community’s achievement, noting the broad impact on local families.

“We are about to celebrate this great achievement. This community has approximately 186 lots, and the impact is positive for almost 750 residents who live here.”

A Step Forward, but More Work Ahead

While the streetlights mark an important improvement, officials acknowledge that there is still much to be done. Many colonias—unincorporated communities lacking essential infrastructure—still do not have access to basic utilities, including proper lighting.

With nearly 900 colonias in Hidalgo County still needing infrastructure improvements, organizers remain committed to advocating for additional projects. The success of this lighting initiative serves as a model for future efforts, proving that when communities unite, real change is possible.

By continuing to work together, Hidalgo County residents and officials are paving the way for a brighter, safer future.